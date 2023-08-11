Berger Paints Aims To Double Revenue To Rs 20,000 Crore By 2028-29

Talking of the way ahead for the company, Roy said that even if crude oil prices were to rebound to $100 per barrel, it would only have a slight impact on the company's margins, which he expects will remain in the range of 17.5-18% in the coming quarters.

Berger Paints has set a revenue target of around Rs 11,700 crore for FY24, up from Rs 10,600 crore in the previous fiscal.