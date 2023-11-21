Marc Benioff Woos OpenAI Staff To Salesforce With Offer To Match Pay

Benioff’s comment came after nearly all of OpenAI’s employees threatened to resign and follow ousted leader Altman to work at the company’s biggest investor, Microsoft Corp., unless the current board resigns. More than 700 of OpenAI’s roughly 770 employees signed a letter on Monday addressed to OpenAI’s board stating that the signatories are “unable to work for or with people that lack competence, judgment and care for our mission and employees.”