Marc Benioff Woos OpenAI Staff To Salesforce With Offer To Match Pay
Salesforce Inc. Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff has offered to immediately employ researchers resigning their posts at OpenAI as uncertainty grows about the future of the ChatGPT creator following the axing of boss Sam Altman last week.
Marc Benioff, chief executive officer of Salesforce.com Inc., speaks during a keynote at the 2023 Dreamforce conference in San Francisco, California, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Photographer: Marlena Sloss/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff has offered to immediately employ researchers resigning their posts at OpenAI as uncertainty grows about the future of the ChatGPT creator following the axing of boss Sam Altman last week.
Salesforce will provide matching compensation to any researcher who has quit OpenAI, Benioff said in a post on X.
Benioff’s comment came after nearly all of OpenAI’s employees threatened to resign and follow ousted leader Altman to work at the company’s biggest investor, Microsoft Corp., unless the current board resigns. More than 700 of OpenAI’s roughly 770 employees signed a letter on Monday addressed to OpenAI’s board stating that the signatories are “unable to work for or with people that lack competence, judgment and care for our mission and employees.”
The offer from Benioff is for employees to join the Salesforce Einstein Trusted AI research team under Silvio Savarese.