Bengaluru Unicorns See Over 41,000 Employees Exit Amid Funding Winter: PrivateCircle

Widespread layoffs by Bengaluru-based unicorns amid a funding winter significantly propelled an exodus of over 41,000 employees from startups in India's Silicon Valley, according to a study by PrivateCircle Research.

In comparison, over 52,000 employees were hired by Delhi-based unicorns, with Paytm parent One97 Communications Ltd., PhysicsWallah and PolicyBazaar emerging as heavy recruiters.

As many as 41,208 employees either quit or were laid off in the period between September 2022 and July 2023 by Bengaluru-based unicorns. The analysis only includes employees for whom provident fund contributions were made, PrivateCircle said.

Delhi unicorns’ workforce, however, saw a net increase of 52,420 employees, with Delhivery Ltd. and BharatPe also contributing significantly. "This hiring trend was irrespective of a global funding winter which has led many organisations to cut costs and even lay off employees," it said.