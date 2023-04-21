Bengaluru Startup Log9 Starts India's First Commercial Li-Ion Cell Production Line

Bengaluru-based Log9 Materials Scientific Pvt. has commissioned India's first commercial Li-ion cell manufacturing facility at its campus in the city's Jakkur area.

The line has an initial capacity of 50 megawatt hours. This facility will cater to lithium-titanium oxide and lithium iron phosphate cell manufacturing, which are used in two-wheeler and four-wheeler electric vehicles, respectively.

"The manufacturing line will support the production of large-form factor cylindrical cells ranging from 22 Series to 66 Series," the company said in a press release.

Log9 Materials also launched Charvik, which it calls an "intelligent and intuitive battery management system."

"Our cells are designed from the ground up in India, for India, to suit Indian operating conditions, climate, and customers, and are hence going to play a crucial role in making India self-reliant while helping the nation realise its ambitious electric mobility vision," said Akshay Singhal, co-founder and chief executive officer at Log9 Materials.

Log9 has deployed almost 3,000 batteries in EVs across 20 Indian cities, he said.

In January, the battery startup raised about $40 million (or nearly Rs 325 crore) in Series B funding led by Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. and Petronas Ventures.

It is also backed by CBC Japan, Grip Invest Advisors Pvt., Cornerstone Venture Partners, Incred Financial Services, Unity Small Finance Bank, and Oxyzo Financial Services, among others.