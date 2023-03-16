Bengaluru Honoured With $150,000 Global Award For Tobacco Control Efforts

Bengaluru is among five global cities that have been recognised for achievements in preventing noncommunicable diseases and injuries, with the Indian tech city’s efforts in tobacco control winning a $150,000 award from a leading global initiative supported by the WHO.

Bengaluru was honoured on Wednesday with the 2023 Partnership for Healthy Cities Award, along with Montevideo, Uruguay; Mexico City, Mexico; Vancouver, Canada; and Athens, Greece, at the inaugural Partnership for Healthy Cities Summit held in London, a statement by the World Health Organisation said.

The cities were recognised for positively impacting the health of their populations and making sustainable and lasting strides toward NCD and injury prevention that can be replicated in other jurisdictions.