Bengal's Hosiery Parks Expected To Receive Investments Worth Rs 400 Crore By FY 2024-25: WBHA

Addressing a session on manufacturing industries with a focus on MSMEs and textiles at the seventh Bengal Global Business Summit, WBHA secretary Pradeep Arora said, "This investment aims to add a sprawling 20 lakh sq ft of operational area to the hosiery parks."

Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi, in his address, underscored the importance of Medium and Small Scale Industries (MSMEs) in the rural hinterlands, while stressing the need for robust support mechanisms such as enhanced access to credit, simplified compliance obligations, and swift project approvals.