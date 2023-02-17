How Ben & Jerry’s Ended Up at War With Itself

In 2018, Faour says he got a call from Furman, who told him he was stepping down as chair and his successor would be Mittal, who was sympathetic to the Vermont group’s cause. (Furman doesn’t remember this call.) Under her leadership, the board began pressuring the CEO of Ben & Jerry’s, Matthew McCarthy, who was also on the independent board, to come up with a plan to stop selling ice cream in the occupied West Bank, where more settlements were springing up. With his overgrown beard and flowing hair, McCarthy didn’t look out of place at Ben & Jerry’s. But he was a Unilever lifer appointed by the company. As he tried to come up with a solution to satisfy Mittal, McCarthy was also praising Zinger, telling him he wanted to renew his contract in Israel, according to records that would later surface in court. (Ben & Jerry’s declined to make McCarthy available for an interview.)

Zinger tried to explain to the company that most of his sales in the West Bank were to Palestinians and that pulling out of the disputed area wasn’t so simple: Israel had laws forbidding businesses from discriminating against customers based on where they lived. Still, he tried to come up with his own solutions. As the pressure grew, he created a flavor called Fruits of Peace, made with figs and dates purchased from Palestinian farmers. But the farmers stopped working with him when BDS activists objected. Then Zinger enlisted a Palestinian businessman to distribute his ice cream in the West Bank and Gaza. Unfortunately, his prospective partner saw a good money-making opportunity and wanted to increase the sales of Ben & Jerry’s in the territories, not curtail them, which flew in the face of the board’s agenda.

It didn’t help Zinger’s case that a new generation of activists who’d embraced the Black Lives Matter movement had taken up the Palestinian cause. In May 2021, Faour’s group held its annual candlelight vigil in downtown Burlington commemorating the Nakba, an Arabic term meaning “catastrophe,” referring to the creation of Israel in 1948 and its ensuing war with surrounding Arab countries that led to the exodus of numerous Palestinians. In the past, 5 or 10 people might attend. This time hundreds of younger demonstrators showed up to protest the Israeli army’s shelling of the Gaza Strip as Islamic militants there fired rockets into the country, some of them reaching Tel Aviv.

Faour was elated and even more so when the newcomers focused their ire on the downtown Ben & Jerry’s. “They stopped in front, and they started shaming them,” he recalls in a Burlington coffee house in early December, leaning over from his bench. “They just started screaming, ‘Shame, shame, shame!’ ” He was further delighted later that month when Ben & Jerry’s inquired on Twitter if fans were up for a new flavor, Thick Mint, and BDS activists twisted it into a political moment. “I love mint, but I won’t be buying any @benandjerrys until you stop sales in illegal Israeli settlements on the West Bank #FreePalestine,” read one of the more temperate tweets.

With the company losing its credibility with social justice types, the board made its fateful decision, announced in July 2021, not to renew Zinger’s contract. Doing so would halt any sales in the occupied territories. “We have informed our licensee that we will not renew the license agreement when it expires at the end of next year,” Ben & Jerry’s said in an announcement. “Although Ben & Jerry’s will no longer be sold in the OPT [occupied Palestinian territory], we will stay in Israel through a different arrangement. We will share an update on this as soon as we’re ready.” The board also had the support of Cohen and Greenfield. “In our view, ending the sales of ice cream in the occupied territories is one of the most important decisions the company has made in its 43-year history,” the co-founders wrote in an op-ed for the .

Zinger couldn’t help but take the decision personally. “He viewed Ben Cohen and, honestly, Anuradha [Mittal] as family,” says his lead attorney, Alyza Lewin, president of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law in Washington. Many of the top people at Ben & Jerry’s had personally liked their partner of more than three decades, but Mittal says the board decision wasn’t about “individuals.” She compares the situation to a South African businessperson whose livelihood was disrupted to make way for apartheid’s demise. (Lewin says Mittal’s comment about Zinger is “disingenuous” and that “comparing Israel to South Africa is a false analogy spewed by BDS supporters.”) Zinger, it seemed, was collateral damage in the pursuit of justice.

On the day the board vote at Ben & Jerry’s was announced, Gilad Erdan, then Israel’s ambassador to the US, sent letters to 35 governors in states with laws that forbid them from investing in companies that boycotted his country, and he denounced the ice cream maker’s decision. “We view this decision very severely as it is the de facto adoption of antisemitic practices and advancement of the delegitimization of the Jewish state and dehumanization of the Jewish people,” he wrote. Many state officials in the US agreed, and not only in red ones such as Florida. Tom DiNapoli, comptroller in New York, said his state’s pension fund was unloading $111 million worth of Unilever’s shares because Ben & Jerry’s was “engaged in BDS activities.”

Mittal tried to dispel the idea that Ben & Jerry’s was practicing BDS. After all, the company had stated that it planned to remain in Israel, though it didn’t explain how. “We never talked about boycotting Israel,” she said during an August 2021 webinar that Americans for Peace Now was hosting. “That was never on the table.” Later that year, the self-described watchdog group StopAntisemitism crowned Mittal its “Antisemite of the Year.” Mittal says she was also subjected to death threats, along with racist and misogynistic emails and letters. A conservative group, the National Legal and Policy Center, asked the IRS to examine whether Mittal had improperly abused her position as a trustee and later vice president of the Ben & Jerry’s Foundation, a company-supported charity, to funnel more than $100,000 to her Oakland Institute in 2017 and 2018. “It’s horrendous what she’s doing,” says Tom Anderson, director of that group’s Government Integrity Project. Mittal at the time said “false allegations” were spread about the foundation and her institute. She and the IRS declined to comment.

Cohen and Greenfield found themselves being similarly denounced. “I mean, what, I’m anti-Jewish?” Cohen said in disbelief on an episode of on HBO. “I’m a Jew. All my family is Jewish. My friends are Jewish, you know?” Greenfield, also Jewish, added, “I understand people being upset. It’s a very emotional issue.” But the co-founders struggled when pressed by ’s Alexi McCammond to explain why Ben & Jerry’s wasn’t also pulling out of Texas, where one of the country’s more stringent anti-abortion laws—which Ben & Jerry’s had called “racist”—had recently gone into effect. “I don’t know,” Cohen said. “You ask a really good question.”

In Israel, Zinger faced his own backlash. Vandals destroyed his company’s equipment. Competitors poached his drivers and pressured supermarkets to give them valuable freezer space that his products had enjoyed. His employees started to bail. Finally, in March 2022, Zinger sued Unilever and Ben & Jerry’s in federal court in New Jersey, saying his contract had been unfairly terminated because he refused to take measures that would have violated his country’s laws. (Zinger declined to speak to . This account is based on a 17-page declaration he made in his lawsuit and on conversations with his attorney and others familiar with his business.)

Jope, who’d replaced Polman as Unilever’s CEO in 2019, was in a delicate position. The affable Scotsman had tried to go even harder than his predecessor on the socially conscious approach to business. Early in his tenure, Jope told that if a Unilever “brand can’t find its purpose,” he’d consider putting it on the chopping block. Yet as the conglomerate’s share price wilted, Jope’s do-gooding became the subject of ridicule. “A company which feels it has to define the purpose of Hellmann’s mayonnaise has in our view clearly lost the plot,” said fund manager Terry Smith in January 2022.

That same month, news leaked of Jope’s botched attempt to buy the consumer health arm of GlaxoSmithKline for $68 billion had failed. Soon after, activist investor Nelson Peltz entered the picture. As chairman of the board of governors of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization, he’d already spoken to Jope about the Ben & Jerry’s decision. Now his hedge fund took a 1.5% stake in Unilever, and Peltz himself would join the board in July. Two months later, Unilever would announce that Jope would be retiring at the end of 2023.