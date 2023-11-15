BEML Plans To Increase Capex To Around Rs 500 Crore Next Fiscal, Says CMD Shantanu Roy
Shantanu Roy expects the execution to improve in the third quarter, with sales revenue to be 15–20% more than last year.
BEML Ltd. is planning to increase its capital expenditure to around Rs 500 crore or less, depending on requirements in the next financial year, according to Chairperson and Managing Director Shantanu Roy.
The capex that BEML intends to infuse in the current and the next fiscals is expected to serve the company over the next five years at least, Roy said in an interview with BQ Prime.
BEML's order book is also expected to increase in the current fiscal, in which the capex stands at Rs 350 crore.
(Source: Shantanu Roy's official LinkedIn profile)
It also intends to recruit more people in various positions, such as research and development, marketing and business development.
"We're also taking people on (a) fixed basis," Roy said. "We're taking retired army people to help us for the execution of our defence orders, so it's a complete basket of human capital, resource enhancement initiatives."
BEML faced challenges in terms of execution of projects on a sequential basis in the first quarter of the fiscal, which improved in the second quarter, he said. Roy expects execution to improve further in the third quarter, with sales revenue to be 15–20% more than last year.
The Ebitda margin is expected to be 200 basis points higher for the fiscal if the company achieves the expected sales growth, Roy said.
He expects Rs 500–600 crore worth of new orders in the defence section, Rs 1,200–1,500 crore in the mining and construction segment, and Rs 3,000–4,000 orders in railways in the coming four to six months.
BEML's current order book stands at Rs 12,743 crore, out of which railway and metro makes around 50–55%, defence 35%, and mining and construction 10–12%, Roy said.