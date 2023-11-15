BEML Plans To Increase Capex To Around Rs 500 Crore Next Fiscal, Says CMD Shantanu Roy

BEML Ltd. is planning to increase its capital expenditure to around Rs 500 crore or less, depending on requirements in the next financial year, according to Chairperson and Managing Director Shantanu Roy.

The capex that BEML intends to infuse in the current and the next fiscals is expected to serve the company over the next five years at least, Roy said in an interview with BQ Prime.

BEML's order book is also expected to increase in the current fiscal, in which the capex stands at Rs 350 crore.