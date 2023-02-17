BEL, Israel Aerospace Industries To Form Joint Venture For Product Support To India's Armed Forces

Bhat was quoted saying in the statement: "Israel is a very important strategic partner of India and the successful development and deployment of MRSAM system for the Indian defence forces is a shining example of the successful joint collaboration between the two countries."

The joint venture between two prestigious companies from India and Israel will certainly play a very important role as a single point of contact in delivering product support services for MRSAM systems, the minister added. It will be a driving force for the 'Make in India' policy, Bhat said.