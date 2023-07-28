Behind M&M's Curious Bet On RBL Bank
What does Mahindra & Mahindra stand to gain from an investment in RBL Bank?
The entry of an automotive giant in to banking has got everyone's ears perked up.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. informed exchanges on July 26 that it had purchased 3.53% stake in private sector lender RBL Bank on July 21 for Rs 417 crore. The investment was strategic in nature.
"We may consider further investment subject to pricing, regulatory approvals and required procedures. However, in no circumstance will it exceed 9.9%," M&M said.
According to a person with direct knowledge of the matter, the corporate has held preliminary discussions with RBL Bank's management on the stake buy. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity.
While there has been no commitment yet, M&M will require permission from the banking regulator to raise its stake beyond 4.99%. The conversations with the bank are nowhere close to an investment, the person added.
The Rationale
One banking analyst with a domestic brokerage, speaking on the condition of anonymity, asked what was the purpose of this investment?
One, a corporate cannot hold controlling stake in a bank in India. Second, if the idea is to have a stronger financial services play, there are other names to bet on in the banking sector, the analyst said.
Let's tackle the second question first. Following a dip in returns in FY19 and FY20, M&M embarked on strategy to steer a turnaround or exit of loss-making companies and pivoting core and growth generating businesses.
The September quarter of FY21 spells out company's clear plan to improve its return on equity to 18% in the near-to-medium term. M&M has announced an upward revision in its capex for FY22-FY24 from Rs 15,075 crore to Rs 15,900 crore.
In the first quarter, the bank has reported a return on equity ratio of 8.39%, compared to 8.11% in the January-March quarter. This falls short of M&M's 18% target on an immediate basis.
Moreover, the 9.9% stake in RBL Bank at current prices can be valued at approximately Rs 1,169 crore. This would equate to around 7-8% of the total capex for FY22-FY24. For a company to invest this much in a business which is some way away from its RoE target could mean that they are in it for the long haul, the first person quoted above said.
The question about strategic interest in banking is more interesting though.
Industrialists have been largely barred from owning banks in India. The idea has been floated many times in the history of Indian banking. Last, in November 2020, an internal committee headed by PK Mohanty, set up by the Reserve Bank of India, floated it again.
That never found any favour with the regulator, a third person with direct knowledge of the matter said, also speaking on the condition of anonymity.
The third person quoted above said that there could be a longer-term play here. As things stand, the auto firm's financial services arm is going through a refresh. In the near future, the non-bank lender and the bank could work closely to achieve scale, this person said.
After a few years of stretched financials, the Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. is seeing a resurgence. The company reported assets under management of Rs 82,770 crore as of March 31, 27% higher year-on-year. Gross stage 3 assets—or loans in default for more than 90 days—constituted 4.5% of the book at the end of the last fiscal, compared to 8% at the start.
By 2025, M&M Financial Services is aiming at doubling its assets under management, have a stable gross stage 3 asset base of under 6% and net interest margin of 7.5%.
This is happening around the same time when there is a turnaround is happening at RBL Bank. After Vishwavir Ahuja unexpectedly left the bank as MD & CEO in December 2021 and the RBI appointed a director on the board, questions were raised about the quality of RBL Bank's loan book. The noise reached such high decibels that the RBI had to issue a statement attesting to RBL Bank's strength, which it usually never does.
R Subramaniakumar, a veteran banker and distressed asset specialist, was appointed as MD & CEO in June 2022, leading to further speculation. Subramaniakumar led the successful resolution of Dewan Housing Finance Corp. under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code.
This speculation has since died out, after RBL Bank's strong financial performance. As of June 30, the private sector lender's book rose 21% year-on-year to Rs 73,087 crore. Outstanding deposits were Rs 85,636 crore, up 8% from a year ago. Gross non-performing asset ratio was 3.22% as of June 30, falling 86 basis points since June 2022.
Close co-ordination between the two lenders could benefit both significantly.
RBL Bank has a branch network of 520, spread across India, while M&M Financial Services operates out of 1,386 offices. This could provide opportunities to scale each other's businesses further. For the non-bank lender, such a partnership could also provide access to specialised products such as credit cards, which it cannot issue right now. As the private banking space gets more and more competitive, an opportunity to scale will prove to be decisive, the first person quoted above said.
A merger between the two however looks difficult, as this would lead to M&M holding more than 20% stake in RBL Bank, the third person said. Such a move would require policy level changes at the RBI, which currently look highly complicated.