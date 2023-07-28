Behind M&M's Curious Bet On RBL Bank

The Rationale

One banking analyst with a domestic brokerage, speaking on the condition of anonymity, asked what was the purpose of this investment?

One, a corporate cannot hold controlling stake in a bank in India. Second, if the idea is to have a stronger financial services play, there are other names to bet on in the banking sector, the analyst said.

Let's tackle the second question first. Following a dip in returns in FY19 and FY20, M&M embarked on strategy to steer a turnaround or exit of loss-making companies and pivoting core and growth generating businesses.

The September quarter of FY21 spells out company's clear plan to improve its return on equity to 18% in the near-to-medium term. M&M has announced an upward revision in its capex for FY22-FY24 from Rs 15,075 crore to Rs 15,900 crore.

In the first quarter, the bank has reported a return on equity ratio of 8.39%, compared to 8.11% in the January-March quarter. This falls short of M&M's 18% target on an immediate basis.

Moreover, the 9.9% stake in RBL Bank at current prices can be valued at approximately Rs 1,169 crore. This would equate to around 7-8% of the total capex for FY22-FY24. For a company to invest this much in a business which is some way away from its RoE target could mean that they are in it for the long haul, the first person quoted above said.

The question about strategic interest in banking is more interesting though.

Industrialists have been largely barred from owning banks in India. The idea has been floated many times in the history of Indian banking. Last, in November 2020, an internal committee headed by PK Mohanty, set up by the Reserve Bank of India, floated it again.

That never found any favour with the regulator, a third person with direct knowledge of the matter said, also speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The third person quoted above said that there could be a longer-term play here. As things stand, the auto firm's financial services arm is going through a refresh. In the near future, the non-bank lender and the bank could work closely to achieve scale, this person said.

After a few years of stretched financials, the Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. is seeing a resurgence. The company reported assets under management of Rs 82,770 crore as of March 31, 27% higher year-on-year. Gross stage 3 assets—or loans in default for more than 90 days—constituted 4.5% of the book at the end of the last fiscal, compared to 8% at the start.