How Bankman-Fried Allegedly Spent Billions in Customer Funds Before FTX Collapse

Emails, bank statements and wire transfers are among the items prosecutors used to detail how FTX customer funds were allegedly spent. They painted a picture of Bankman-Fried building up influence in elite circles through investments, political contributions and donations.During the third week of the trial, prosecutors called forensic accountants, including an FBI agent and a professor at the University of Notre Dame, to testify about how they traced the source of the expenses back to FTX customer money. The defense pushed back, looking to show inconsistencies about whether the expenses were paid by customer funds and casting doubts on the expert analysis and accounting methods. Here are the key documents presented to the jury: