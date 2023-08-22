Becoming a Bank Proves Challenging for Fintechs Seeking Survival

While they’re known for their cutting-edge technology, fintechs tend to lack the solidity that comes with being part of the old-line US financial system. Simply put, being a bank is much easier than being a fintech in a time of higher rates. Nonbank fintechs that advertise perks such as better savings-account rates or quick online mortgage approvals aren’t actually supplying those things themselves — they must instead work with a banking partner. That’s because only banks can accept deposits from consumers and lend to them. As rates have climbed, so has the cost of those relationships.