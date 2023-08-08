Bearish Bets On Country Garden Jump To Record As Doubts Grow

Concern about whether Country Garden will be able to repay its dollar bonds due next year increased after the builder scrapped a share-sale plan last week, while analysts at firms from Moody’s Corp. to JPMorgan Chase & Co. have downgraded its bonds and stocks due to liquidity woes. Contracted sales slid 60% year-on-year to 12 billion yuan ($1.7 billion) last month, and analysts say the company’s relatively high exposure to lower-tier cities leaves it vulnerable to further trouble.