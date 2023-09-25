Be Like 'Tiger Bird' While Picking Indian Stocks, Says DAM Capital's Nandan Chakraborty

India is currently in a bull market but has not reached the bubble phase yet, according to DAM Capital Advisors' Nandan Chakraborty.

"When the bull market is on, you have to be very exclusive in what you pick, as when the bull market ends, it becomes a bubble," Chakraborty, head of strategy at DAM Capital, told BQ Prime.

It is exactly like the "Tiger Bird, a colloquial name for the Indian Rufous Treepie. It synergistically picks the tiger’s teeth after the tiger eats. The tiger opens its mouth wide open (bull market) as the bird ekes out luscious morsels quickly before the tiger can close its mouth (bubble market)", a report by DAM Capital Advisors said.

While benchmark Nifty 50 has rallied 9% so far this year, small and mid-cap indices have surged about 28%. And Indian stocks are trading at pricier valuations than Asian peers.