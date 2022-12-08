BCG, Bain Top Recruiters As Consulting Firms Lead IIMA Placements
As many as 146 companies with 200 different roles participated in IIMA's summer placement process in 2022.
Consulting firms emerged as the biggest recruiters during placements this year at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, with Boston Consulting Group and Bain and Co. making the highest number of job offers.
Nearly 40% of the 396 graduates of IIMA’s postgraduate programme in management opted to work for consulting firms, according to a statement from the premier business school. About 20% of the students opted for finance jobs, while 14% chose marketing roles.
Only one student opted out of the placement process to join IIMAvericks—a fellowship programme for budding entrepreneurs. As many as 146 companies with 200 different roles participated in the IIMA’s summer placement process.
Top Recruiters And Job Offers
Management Consulting: BCG (28), Bain and Co. (23)
Advisory Consulting: PricewaterhouseCoopers (15)
Investment Banking: Goldman Sachs (10)
PE/VC, Asset Management: I Squared Capital (3)
Consumer Goods: Hindustan Unilever (9), Procter and Gamble (8)
Retail B2B & B2C: Amazon.com Inc. (13)
IT Consulting: Tata Consultancy Services (11)
Conglomerates: Adani Group (16)
There were 44 new recruiters this year, including Pidilite, RTP Global, Aliens Group, Loreal, Times Bridge, Audify, Suzuki, and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel.
“This clearly indicates that the demand for high-quality talent continues to grow and demonstrates the strength of the relationships we have built with recruiters over the decades,” Professor Ankur Sinha, chairperson of placements at IIMA, said in the statement.
IIMA placements are conducted in the cohort-cluster system. Firms are grouped into cohorts based on the job profile offered, and groups of cohorts are invited to the campus in clusters. Students also have the option to apply at firms of their choice in a subsequent cluster even with a job offer in hand.