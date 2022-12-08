BCG, Bain Top Recruiters As Consulting Firms Lead IIMA Placements

Consulting firms emerged as the biggest recruiters during placements this year at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, with Boston Consulting Group and Bain and Co. making the highest number of job offers.

Nearly 40% of the 396 graduates of IIMA’s postgraduate programme in management opted to work for consulting firms, according to a statement from the premier business school. About 20% of the students opted for finance jobs, while 14% chose marketing roles.

Only one student opted out of the placement process to join IIMAvericks—a fellowship programme for budding entrepreneurs. As many as 146 companies with 200 different roles participated in the IIMA’s summer placement process.