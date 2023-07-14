BCCI Advocates For ICC Strategic Fund Boost, Gets 72% Increase In Revenue Share

The Indian Cricket Board has advocated for a substantial allocation of funds from ICC's revenue to the world body's strategic fund for the growth of the sport.

BCCI received approval for a lion's share of about $230 million from the annual revenue for 2024-27 in ICC's annual board meeting recently. It has advocated the need for an impetus to the strategic fund that will be utilised for safeguarding Test cricket and also towards growth of the women's game.

The MCC World Cricket Committee believes that a substantial and ringfenced ICC strategic fund can be allocated on a requirement basis to full member and associate nations who, amongst other key initiatives, fully commit to their women's pathway and national team.

"In addition to our share in the revenue distribution, we have also advocated for a substantial portion of funds to be allocated to the ICC's strategic fund," BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote in a letter to the state associations, on Friday.