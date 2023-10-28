Bayer Hit With $175 Million Award in Roundup Cancer Trial

Jurors in state court in Philadelphia on Friday awarded 83-year-old Ernie Caranci $25 million in actual damages and $150 million in punitive damages over his claims that 20 years of using Roundup on his garden caused his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Bayer had won nine Roundup cases in a row until a week ago, when a jury in state court in St. Louis awarded $1.25 million in damages to another man who also blamed the weedkiller for his cancer.