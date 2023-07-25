Bayer Cuts 2023 Outlook Amid Slump in Prices for Roundup

Weeds are sprayed with a bottle of Bayer AG Roundup brand weedkiller in this arranged photograph outside a home in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Bayer vowed to keep defending its weedkiller Roundup after losing a second trial over claims it causes cancer, indicating that the embattled company isn't yet ready to consider spending billions of dollars to settle thousands of similar lawsuits.