Battery Energy Storage Systems Face Cost Challenges Despite Viability Gap Funding

The central government's allocation of Rs 3,760 crore in viability gap funding for battery energy storage systems promises to boost the integration of renewable energy into the power grid. However, experts say that challenges such as rising raw material costs and ongoing technological innovations will continue to impact the sector in the coming years.

India's target of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 requires an annual addition of around 40 GW of renewable energy capacity. Currently, it has been able to add only 10–12 GW annually. To bridge this deficit, battery storage, along with hybrid wind and solar projects, emerges as the most promising solution, as it would help overcome the intermittency in renewable power generation.

Solar power is produced during the daytime, and wind power is generated mostly at night. Battery storage allows storage of the surplus power generated during the day or night, which can then be utilised to meet peak demand.

Kaustubh Dhonde, founder and chief executive officer of AutoNxt Automation, an electric tractor manufacturer, said, "Viability gap funding will breathe life into BESS projects, making them economically viable for investors and developers alike."

By bridging the financial gap, VGF will encourage innovation and lead to the proliferation of large-scale BESS installations. This translates into enhanced grid reliability, increased renewable energy integration, and a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, Kaustubh said.

However, according to him, reducing the per-unit price of BESS remains a pressing challenge. "High initial capital costs, limited energy density, and the need for rare (earth) materials drive up expenses," Kaustubh said.

As founders of the electric tractor company, they recognise that research and development initiatives, economies of scale, and government incentives play a pivotal role in making BESS more affordable.

Ankit Mittal, co-founder and chief executive officer of Sheru, an eCloud battery storage aggregator, said the cost of energy storage systems is still very high and hence difficult for power distribution companies to integrate into their networks. "A number of energy storage projects have not taken off the ground because of the costs involved and the long payback times," he said.