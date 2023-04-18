Baskin Robbins Targets Higher Summer Volumes To Offset Margin Squeeze

Baskin Robbins hopes that increased volumes could offset pressure on margins as the maker of ice cream has decided to absorb higher milk costs for now.

"Milk prices are going up consistently and this season, we have taken a call to not raise prices as it could take a toll on demand," said Mohit Khattar, chief executive officer at Graviss Foods Pvt.—the master licence holder for Baskin Robbins in India.

The company, one of the world's largest ice-cream chains, is bracing for a 2.5–3% margin hit this year because of higher input costs, Khattar told BQ Prime. "At an absolute level, however, we are trying to make up for that by selling additional volumes as summer sets in."

The firm, however, is looking to bring down "non-essential" operational costs to protect margins, Khattar said.