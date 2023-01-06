Basant Maheshwari Says It's A Good Time To Hunt For Small And Mid Caps

This is a good time to hunt for small and mid caps as the U.S. Federal Reserve may pause interest rate hikes in the near term, driving a rebound, according to market veteran Basant Maheshwari.

The control of the share market in 2023 will be in the hands of the Fed, the founder of BM Wealth Advisors told BQ Prime Hindi's Niyati Bohra in an interview. If the Fed toughens its grip on rates, the domestic market might suffer, he said.

But Maheshwari, whose portfolio underperformed in the last one year, predicted that interest rates will stabilise in the next few months, helping small and mid-cap stocks to rebound. That will aid foreign inflows into India, he said.