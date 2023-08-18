Barclays Names New CEO, COO In Reshuffle Of Key India Market

These changes are happening in one of the most important overseas markets for Barclays. Among Barclays’ global units, India ranked fourth by revenue last year, trailing only the UK, US and Ireland. The firm’s turnover in India has more than tripled in almost 10 years, outshining the performance of other key markets in Asia like Singapore or Hong Kong. The India business, which also includes corporate and private banking, was more than twice the size of Singapore’s and Japan’s last year.