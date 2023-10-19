Barbie, Shah Rukh Khan Hits Lift Profit At Top India Movie Chain
India’s biggest multiplex operator PVR INOX Ltd. swung to its highest ever quarterly profit as people thronged to theaters to watch a string of Bollywood and Hollywood blockbusters.
The cinema chain, formed earlier this year after a merger between PVR Ltd. and INOX Leisure Ltd., was struggling financially following Covid-19 lockdowns, a sluggish post-pandemic recovery and a spate of Bollywood flops.
But this quarter saw a turnaround, with the release of some of the best-grossing Hindi flicks of all time, including — starring Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan — and That coincided with showings of Hollywood hits Barbie and Oppenheimer.
PVR INOX sold 48.4 million movie tickets in the three months through September, a 64% jump on merged ticket sales a year ago. Quarterly profit was 1.66 billion rupees ($19.9 million), a reversal from a loss of 712 million rupees a year earlier.
Jinesh Joshi, a Mumbai-based analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt., said the “sustainability of these numbers is difficult, but the trajectory is phenomenally good,” adding that “you cannot expect such repetition in every quarter.”
