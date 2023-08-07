‘Barbie’ Crosses $1 Billion in Global Ticket Sales, Warner Bros. Says

Two new films opened this week in the US. Meg 2: The Trench, also from Warner Bros., finished in second place with $30 million in ticket sales, according to estimates from Comscore Inc. Paramount Pictures’ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem brought in $28 million to finish fourth behind Universal Pictures’ Oppenheimer.

Barbie is delivering a much-needed boost to the studio’s parent, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., along with theater chains including AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and Cinemark Holdings Inc.. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film stars Margot Robbie in the title role and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Gerwig becomes the first woman with sole director credit to have a film pass the $1 billion mark, Warner Bros. said.