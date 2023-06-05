Banks With Robust Governance Can Get A Premium: RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao

India's financial institutions will need considerable financial resources as the country accelerates its development, but raising these resources won't be a constraint for banks with robust governance, according to RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao.

When looking at banks, it's important to bear in mind that banks are typically placed on a higher corporate governance pedestal than others, and their key stakeholders—the depositors—tend to be diffused and passive, Rao said in his speech. He addressed the boards of public and private sector banks on May 22 and May 29, respectively.

"This is a challenge the board of directors has to address in order to ensure that the incentives of the management are aligned with the interests of depositors and other stakeholders," Rao said.

In the past, RBI has taken multiple steps to bolster governance processes at banks, which include guarding against excessive compensation and providing guidelines on board appointments, Rao said. Recent events in the U.S., which led to the collapse of multiple banks, also highlighted why sound governance is critical, Rao said.

Rao enumerated the key responsibilities for a bank's board of directors and the essential elements of engagement with the management: