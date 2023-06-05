Banks With Robust Governance Can Get A Premium: RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao
Recent banking turmoil in the U.S. has highlighted why sound governance is critical for banks, says RBI deputy governor.
India's financial institutions will need considerable financial resources as the country accelerates its development, but raising these resources won't be a constraint for banks with robust governance, according to RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao.
When looking at banks, it's important to bear in mind that banks are typically placed on a higher corporate governance pedestal than others, and their key stakeholders—the depositors—tend to be diffused and passive, Rao said in his speech. He addressed the boards of public and private sector banks on May 22 and May 29, respectively.
"This is a challenge the board of directors has to address in order to ensure that the incentives of the management are aligned with the interests of depositors and other stakeholders," Rao said.
In the past, RBI has taken multiple steps to bolster governance processes at banks, which include guarding against excessive compensation and providing guidelines on board appointments, Rao said. Recent events in the U.S., which led to the collapse of multiple banks, also highlighted why sound governance is critical, Rao said.
Rao enumerated the key responsibilities for a bank's board of directors and the essential elements of engagement with the management:
The board of directors should ensure management is transparent about the bank's financial performance.
Set clear expectations for risk management and corporate governance.
Appraise the management's performance objectively and ensure accountability.
Must ensure that management compensation is not just tied to short-term profits but also accounts for long-term risk factors.
Must ensure a suitable policy framework for its own assessment of effectiveness.
"We often see that matters of conduct do not get the priority or attention of the board that they should," Rao said, referring to customer conduct, data privacy, and cyber security.
"The time to fix the roof is while the sun is shining," he said, noting that the banking sector in India is sound, resilient, and financially healthy. Therefore, he said, the time is perhaps also right to improve the plumbing by addressing gaps in governance frameworks and assurance functions and strategizing for better times ahead.