Banks Vs Borrowers: Supreme Court Clarifies Ruling On Fraud-Tagging Accounts
Are borrowers entitled to a personal hearing before their accounts are tagged as 'fraud'? Supreme Court clarifies its ruling.
Right to a hearing would carry the meaning as is given in the operative directions in the judgement, the Supreme Court said, while clarifying its March 27 judgment on fraud tagging of accounts by banks.
State Bank of India had approached the apex court, seeking clarity on the judgement that gave borrowers the right to be heard before their accounts are classified as 'fraud' by banks.
The directions issued by the court said an opportunity of being heard must be given to borrowers before their accounts are tagged as 'fraud'.
Appearing for SBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the judgement may be interpreted by various high courts to mean that a 'personal hearing' has been made mandatory by the Supreme Court.
On Friday, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the top court had not used the word 'personal hearing', and that the bench was very careful about it.
Clarification was also sought on the applicability of the judgement on past decisions.
Mehta had argued that the application of the judgement should be prospective, so that its impact does not fall on past decisions. However, the top court was not inclined to entertain this request and asked the solicitor general to file a separate review for this.