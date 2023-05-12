Banks Vs Borrowers: Supreme Court Clarifies Ruling On Fraud-Tagging Accounts

Right to a hearing would carry the meaning as is given in the operative directions in the judgement, the Supreme Court said, while clarifying its March 27 judgment on fraud tagging of accounts by banks.

State Bank of India had approached the apex court, seeking clarity on the judgement that gave borrowers the right to be heard before their accounts are classified as 'fraud' by banks.

The directions issued by the court said an opportunity of being heard must be given to borrowers before their accounts are tagged as 'fraud'.