Banks: Time For Sober Expectations?

The bullet train of faster and faster bank profits might just be slowing. And everyone tracking them knows it. As the financial year comes to a close, major banking stocks are increasingly taking a knock as investors come to a more sober realisation of future improvements.

Over the last year, major banks—including large public sector banks—have been driven by decadal high credit growth, a sharp spike in margins, and pristine asset quality. So far FY23 has been a year of record profits. India's largest lender State Bank of India reported a net profit of Rs 14,205 crore for the quarter ended Dec. 31, it's highest quarterly profit ever. HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. too reported a net profit rise of 18.5% and 34% year-on-year respectively for the quarter. A handful of public and private banks have nearly doubled their bottomlines from last year.

But now the party seems to be coming to a close, with the realities of a global slowdown and a turn in the interest rate cycle becoming more apparent.

The monetary policy committee's decision earlier this month to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5% has tightened monetary conditions once again. The benchmark repo rate now stands 250 basis points higher than where it was before May 4, 2022.

Increasingly, the liquidity position at banks is normalising after the excesses of the Covid-19 pandemic and post-pandemic times. With the rising retail inflation rate—the latest print breached the MPC's tolerance band again after a two-month lull—the broad expectation is that the central bank may have to further tighten rates.

On the business side, banks have begun passing on the higher rates to their depositors, however, the transmission still lags what we saw on the loans. Moreover, with the base effect on loan growth having worn off, experts see some moderation, although it will continue to be in the mid-teens.

Bank credit growth in FY24 is likely to be 100-200 basis points lower than the 16% growth rate in FY23, analysts at Emkay Global said in a Feb. 16 note.

"It is really up to the banks to mobilise deposits and make up the gap. They are doing so through certificates of deposit and reducing non-SLR (statutory liquidity ratio) investments, but they need to mobilise deposits on their own to meet the gap," Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor, Michael Patra said on Feb 8.