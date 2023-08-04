Banks Spend More In Q1 As Employee Costs Continue To Mount

The rising operating expenses may be something to watch out for in the Indian banking system as lenders rapidly expand their operations and upgrade their technology.

An overview of the Q1 results posted so far shows that opex has risen sequentially in the quarter-ended June.

Given the need for rapid expansion, primarily due to digitisation, banks that saw such a rise include HDFC Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and Yes Bank Ltd.

Some others like Union Bank of India and IDBI Bank Ltd. reported a decline.

In the case of HDFC Bank, the rise in opex was explained by setting up of 1,479 new branches and 1,597 automated teller machines or cash deposit and withdrawal machines, according to the annual report.

For Axis Bank, the rising opex was due to the Citi retail business running at a higher cost and return ratio. It will be return on equity accretive after the integration phase, Puneet Sharma, chief financial officer of Axis Bank, told analysts last month.