Banks' Profit To Grow In Q3, NBFCs Face Margin Pressure: Jefferies

The increase in topline will be aided by buoyant loan growth and quarter-on-quarter/year-on-year expansion in net interest margins, according to the note.

"We expect most banks to see NIMs expansion into 4Q as well before they start to normalise."

Slippages will continue to be at cyclical lows and so will credit costs as most banks had enough coverage, it said.

The key concern in the pre-quarter release for banks has been the weakening of growth in the current account savings account or CASA, reflecting a switch into term deposits where rates have been hiked, Jefferies said.

Cost growth should also be higher as banks are reinvesting stronger core profits into expansion and digital investments, and the treasury income should be less volatile as yields have been stable, it said.

It highlighted that among banks, SBI may see stronger growth while Bandhan Bank's profit may decline sharply due to rise in credit costs.