Banks Lend On Fundamentals, Not Market Cap, Says RBI Governor On Adani Exposure

Banks lend to a company on the basis of its fundamentals and strength, not its market capitalisation, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, responding to a question on the exposure of banks to the Adani Group.

The appraisal methods of Indian banks have significantly improved and the sector continues to be resilient, Das said in a press conference after announcing the monetary policy. But individual cases and their numbers are not discussed in the public domain, he said.

In a rare clarification last week, the central bank said the health of the banking sector due to exposure to a "business conglomerate". It had said that the banking system "remains resilient and stable" according to its own assessment.