Banks Clarify Exposure To Adani Group Companies

Exposure to the Adani Group companies has not created any credit quality concerns as all the group companies are generating strong cash flows, according to bankers.

Shares of Adani Group's companies remained volatile after the group withdrew the follow-on public offer of Adani Enterprises even after it was fully subscribed. Gautam Adani, billionaire chairman of the group, said the the decision was taken to "insulate the investors from potential losses".

Shares of the group flagship have fallen below the offer price amid volatility stemming from the Hindenburg Research report that alleged "stock manipulation and fraud". The group has called the report a "malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless, and discredited allegations that have been tested and rejected by India’s highest courts".

Here's what banks have to say about their exposure to the Adani Group companies: