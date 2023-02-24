Banks A Safe Bet For At Least One More Year, Says Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's Mahesh Patil

India's economic recovery could be delayed as interest rates could remain high for a longer period because inflation is falling at a slower-than-expected pace, according to Mahesh Patil.

However, there won't be any major downturn in earnings, though consolidation is likely, the chief investment officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Co. told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah. "Growth is decent at the crust of a K-shape recovery, with some sensitive sectors such as housing and consumption potentially impacted by further interest rate hikes."

Overall, equity market sentiment and valuation multiples may be impacted and may remain subdued for some time, Patil said.