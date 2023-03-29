Bankman-Fried Bribery Charges Raise Stakes Again For FTX Founder

Prosecutors on Tuesday unsealed a new indictment accusing Bankman-Fried of bribing Chinese officials with $40 million in cryptocurrency to unfreeze accounts in 2021. He now faces a total of 13 counts ranging from conspiracy to commit wire fraud to conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and faces more than 155 years in prison if convicted of all of them - although any sentence is likely to be much lower if he is found guilty.