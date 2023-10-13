Banking Q2 Preview: Steady Quarter Expected, But Unsecured Loan Woes Loom
Banks are expected to see a rise in their operating expenses and credit growth, while margin compresses in Q2.
The months from July to September witnessed a flat trend for the Nifty Bank index, while the benchmark rose close to 2%.
The Nifty PSU Bank index stood out as an outperformer, advancing close to 23% following the Q1 results, which witnessed multifold growth in profit along with a marked improvement in the status of the non-performing assets.
Earnings And Credit Growth
System credit grew by 15% in August, driven by vehicle finance (transport operators), corporate credit and retail trade.
BNP Paribas expects 3% to 33% year-on-year loan growth in Q2 FY24, with AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. at the top and City Union Bank Ltd. at the bottom, bolstered by healthy loan growth reports in pre-quarter updates and strong management commentary, it said in a note on Oct. 11.
The proposed housing subsidy scheme of Rs 60,000 crore should provide at least ~Rs 5 lakh crore disbursement opportunity in the affordable housing segment, which should be favourable for public sector banks, according to an Emkay Global Research note dated Oct. 3.
PSU banks under coverage could see a tad lower sequential loan growth at 3% versus private peers at 4.3%, said Prabhudas Lilladher in a note on Oct. 7. Collective deposit accretion is expected at 3.5% quarter-on-quarter, it said.
"Loan yields are peaking and are expected to stagnate post-Q2, while deposit costs could further increase due to the lag effect. Loan yields could improve QoQ by 5 bps to 8.6% vs. a 30 bps rise in the cost of funds to 5.4%. Hence, the NIM (net interest margin) is expected to fall by 22 bps QoQ to 3.61%; last quarter, the NIM fell by 6 bps to 3.83%. As a result, NII (net interest income) might decline by 1.8% QoQ compared to 3.7% of loan growth," the brokerage said.
IndusInd Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. may see lower NIM contractions, it added.
The lower base effect of profitability for PSU banks would subside from this quarter onwards, and multifold YoY growth is not expected, Aditya Shah, founder of Hercules Advisors, said.
The State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank reported YoY growth in the range of 87% to 307% in their Q1 earnings.
Unsecured Loans Pose A Threat
Prabhudas Lilladher expects slippages to fall sequentially. It said that Q1 sees more delinquencies due to stress in the agricultural segment.
It expects a 40-basis-point improvement in slippages for their coverage banks. With recoveries and upgrades remaining stable, the gross non-performing asset ratio could reduce by 14 bps QoQ to 2.28%.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das expressed concerns about the rapid growth in unsecured personal loans at the last Monetary Policy Committee meeting and said that the central bank is closely monitoring certain segments for potential stress.
According to a UBS report issued on Oct. 12, there is a growing concern about rising default risks within the retail unsecured loan sector.
It anticipates the trend to result in a 50–200 basis point increase in credit losses. Consequently, there is an elevated risk of stricter regulatory measures for personal loans, which could potentially result in a 25% increase in risk weights. Such a scenario could lead to a 7–40 basis point reduction in the CET-1 ratios of the banks covered in the report, the analysts said.
Unsecured loans, as a percentage of total loans, rose to 11.1% from 5.8% for SBI between March 2019 and June 2023. Axis Bank noted an uptick from 8.4% to 10.7% over the same period.
UBS turned neutral on the sector and downgraded SBI and Axis Bank.
Operational Expenses To Weigh On Costs
"Operational expenses are expected to be elevated in the second quarter as banks provide for wage revisions, invest in branch openings, and technology-related spends," said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director and head of research, BFSI at CareEdge Ratings.
Additionally, while the contribution of treasury income was stronger in Q1, it is expected to be sluggish this quarter as bond yields have hardened, he said.