Banking Q2 Preview: Steady Quarter Expected, But Unsecured Loan Woes Loom

System credit grew by 15% in August, driven by vehicle finance (transport operators), corporate credit and retail trade.

BNP Paribas expects 3% to 33% year-on-year loan growth in Q2 FY24, with AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. at the top and City Union Bank Ltd. at the bottom, bolstered by healthy loan growth reports in pre-quarter updates and strong management commentary, it said in a note on Oct. 11.

The proposed housing subsidy scheme of Rs 60,000 crore should provide at least ~Rs 5 lakh crore disbursement opportunity in the affordable housing segment, which should be favourable for public sector banks, according to an Emkay Global Research note dated Oct. 3.

PSU banks under coverage could see a tad lower sequential loan growth at 3% versus private peers at 4.3%, said Prabhudas Lilladher in a note on Oct. 7. Collective deposit accretion is expected at 3.5% quarter-on-quarter, it said.

"Loan yields are peaking and are expected to stagnate post-Q2, while deposit costs could further increase due to the lag effect. Loan yields could improve QoQ by 5 bps to 8.6% vs. a 30 bps rise in the cost of funds to 5.4%. Hence, the NIM (net interest margin) is expected to fall by 22 bps QoQ to 3.61%; last quarter, the NIM fell by 6 bps to 3.83%. As a result, NII (net interest income) might decline by 1.8% QoQ compared to 3.7% of loan growth," the brokerage said.

IndusInd Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. may see lower NIM contractions, it added.

The lower base effect of profitability for PSU banks would subside from this quarter onwards, and multifold YoY growth is not expected, Aditya Shah, founder of Hercules Advisors, said.

The State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank reported YoY growth in the range of 87% to 307% in their Q1 earnings.