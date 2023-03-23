Bankers Bury ‘ESG’ in Pitch Books to Head Off Republican Attacks

None of the representatives from the banks or asset managers interviewed by Bloomberg said they were changing their investment strategies, just the language. And some pointed to the inevitability of ESG becoming entrenched in financial markets. They noted the impact of legislation such as the Inflation Reduction Act and regulatory changes such as those planned by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Some also referred to the demographic shift that’s set to shape portfolio strategies, with younger investors much more likely to demand ESG products.