Bank Of Maharashtra Top Performer In NPA Management During FY23
Bank of Maharashtra has emerged as the best bank as far as management of bad loans is concerned with its net non-performing assets falling as low as 0.25% during the financial year ended March 2023.
This is the lowest ratio among all banks having total business above Rs 3 lakh crore and not just public sector banks, according to published yearly numbers of banks.
The Pune-based state-owned lender was followed by HDFC Bank with net NPA falling to 0.27% and Kotak Mahindra Bank clinching the third spot with 0.37% of net advances.
On the PSB side, BoM was followed by the country's biggest lender State Bank of India with net NPAs falling to 0.67% and Bank of Baroda at 0.89% at the end of March 2023.
BoM has provided almost completely for the NPAs and has the highest Provision Coverage Ratio at 98.28% followed by UCO Bank at 94.50% and Indian Bank at 93.82%.
With regard to Capital Adequacy Ratio, BoM has the highest CAR of 18.14% among PSBs followed by Punjab & Sind Bank at 17.10% and Canara Bank at 16.68% as on March 31, 2023.
In terms of loan growth, BoM retained the top spot among the scheduled commercial banks by recording a 29.49% increase on an annual basis, as per the published data of banks.
Indian Overseas Bank stood at second spot with a rise of 21.28% followed by Indusind Bank 21%. The country's largest lender State Bank of India has shown 15.38% rise in loans during FY'23.
With regards to deposits growth rate, HDFC Bank was at the first spot with 20.80%, followed by Federal Bank with 17% rise and Kotak Mahindra Bank with 16.49% rise.
However, in terms of low-cost Current Account and Savings Account deposits BoM topped the chart with 53.38% followed by IDBI Bank with 53.02% and KMB at 52.83%.