Bank Of Maharashtra To Consider Raising Rs 7,500 Crore In FY24

Bank of Maharashtra is considering raising Rs 7,500 crore in fiscal 2024.

The bank’s board will discuss the fundraising plan on April 24 and explore options such as follow-on public offer, rights issue, qualified institutional placement, preferential issue, or any other mode or combination, or through issue of BASEL III, it said in an exchange filing.

Bank of Maharashtra’s fundraising plan comes on the heels of similar plans by other banks.

State Bank of India recently announced its plan to raise up to $2 billion in long-term funding in fiscal 2024. Bank of India has also announced its plan to raise up to Rs 6,500 in funding in fiscal 2024.