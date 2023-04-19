BQPrimeBusiness NewsBank Of Maharashtra To Consider Raising Rs 7,500 Crore In FY24
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bank Of Maharashtra To Consider Raising Rs 7,500 Crore In FY24

Bank of Maharashtra’s fundraising plan comes on the heels of similar plans by other banks such as SBI and BoI.

19 Apr 2023, 8:41 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bank of Maharashtra headquarters. (Source: company website)</p></div>
Bank of Maharashtra headquarters. (Source: company website)
ADVERTISEMENT

Bank of Maharashtra is considering raising Rs 7,500 crore in fiscal 2024.

The bank’s board will discuss the fundraising plan on April 24 and explore options such as follow-on public offer, rights issue, qualified institutional placement, preferential issue, or any other mode or combination, or through issue of BASEL III, it said in an exchange filing.

Bank of Maharashtra’s fundraising plan comes on the heels of similar plans by other banks.

State Bank of India recently announced its plan to raise up to $2 billion in long-term funding in fiscal 2024. Bank of India has also announced its plan to raise up to Rs 6,500 in funding in fiscal 2024.

ALSO READ

Bank Of India To Raise Up To Rs 6,500 Crore In FY24

Opinion
Bank Of India To Raise Up To Rs 6,500 Crore In FY24
Read More

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra closed 0.88% higher, as compared with a 0.23% fall in the Nifty 50 on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT