Bank Of Maharashtra Q4 Profit More Than Double To Rs 840-Crore
State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Monday reported a more than two-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 840 crore for the March quarter, helped by a decline in bad loans and a rise in interest income.
The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 355 crore in the year-ago period.
During the quarter, the bank's total income increased to Rs 5,317 crore as against Rs 3,949 crore a year ago, BoM said in a regulatory filing.
Interest income grew to Rs 4,495 crore during the period under review, from Rs 3,426 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
The bank's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.30 per share or 13 per cent of Rs 10 face value out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2023.
Gross Non-Performing Assets were reduced to 2.47% of gross advances as of March 31, 2023 from 3.94% by the end of March 2022.
Net NPAs also came down to 0.25% of the advances from 0.97% at the end of 2022.
The fall in bad loans ratio helped cut the provisions towards NPAs for Q4FY23 to Rs 545 crore as compared with Rs 568 crore a year ago.
The board also approved a proposal for raising capital aggregating up to Rs 7,500 crore through Follow-on Public Offer/ Rights issue/ Qualified Institutional Placement/ Preferential issue or any other mode or combination in 2023-24.