Bank Of Maharashtra Leads Public Sector Lenders In Loan Growth, Asset Quality
The Pune-based lender recorded a 21.67% increase in gross advances on a year-on-year basis.
Bank of Maharashtra has emerged as the top performer among state-owned lenders in terms of loan growth percentage during the third quarter of 2022-23, an analysis of the latest financial results of public sector banks showed.
The Pune-based lender recorded a 21.67% increase in gross advances on a year-on-year basis, according to the latest quarterly numbers of the public sector bank.
The bank has maintained the top slot in credit growth in percentage terms consistently for the past 10 quarters despite Covid-19 pressures.
BoM was followed by the Union Bank of India with 19.80% growth. Country's largest lender State Bank of India stood at fourth spot with 16.91% rise in advances growth.
However, SBI's total loans were about 17 times higher at Rs 26,47,205 crore as compared to Rs 1,56,962 crore of BoM in absolute terms.
In terms of Retail-Agriculture-MSME loans, BoM has recorded the highest growth of 19.18%, followed by Punjab & Sind Bank with 19.07% and Bank of Baroda with 18.85% on an annual basis.
BoM and SBI were in the lowest quartile as far as gross non-performing assets and net NPAs were concerned, according to the quarterly financial numbers published by the public sector lenders.
Gross NPAs reported by BoM and SBI were 2.94% and 3.14% of their total advances, respectively, as on Dec. 31, 2022. Net NPAs for these two banks came down to 0.47% and 0.77%, respectively.
With regard to Capital Adequacy Ratio, BoM recorded 17.53%, the highest among PSBs, followed by Canara Bank at 16.72% and Indian Bank at 15.74% as on Dec. 31, 2022.
As far as deposit growth was concerned, Bank of Baroda earned the top slot with 14.50% growth followed by Union Bank of India with 13.48% rise on annual basis.
BoM stood third in terms of total deposit growth among the PSBs during the third quarter, according to the data.
In terms of total business growth, Union Bank of India recorded the highest growth of 16.07% during the third quarter. It was followed by BoM with 15.77% rise on an annual basis and Bank of Baroda clinched third position with 15.23%.
PSBs have logged a robust profit growth of 65% at Rs 29,175 crore during the third quarter ended December 2022, with Bank of Maharashtra emerging as the top performer in terms of percentage growth in profit.
It recorded a 139% jump in profit at Rs 775 crore at the end of December 2022, according to quarterly results declared by the lender.
BoM was followed by Kolkata-based UCO Bank which posted a profit of Rs 653 crore, 110% higher than its earnings in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.