Bank Of Maharashtra Clocks 25% Loan Growth
The outstanding credit was Rs 1.40 lakh crore at the end of June 30, 2022, BoM said in a regulatory filing.
State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Monday said it has posted a credit growth of 24.93% at Rs 1.75 lakh crore in the June quarter.
The Pune-headquartered lender registered a 24.82% growth in total business (total advances and total deposits) to Rs 4.19 lakh crore at the end of June 2023 as against Rs 3.36 lakh crore at the end of the same quarter of previous fiscal.
Total deposits of the bank increased by 24.73% to Rs 2.44 lakh crore as against Rs 1.95 lakh crore at the end of the first quarter of the previous financial year.
During the quarter, it said, the Current Account and Savings Account ratio stood at 50.97% of the total deposits.
With regard to Credit Deposit ratio, it said, the number has increased to 71.86 per cent at the end of June 30, 2023 as against 71.75% in the year-ago period.
Gross investment of the bank stood at Rs 72,379 crore during the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24.