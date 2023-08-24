Bank Of Korea Holds Rate Steady Amid Concerns Over Growth
The central bank kept its seven-day repurchase rate at 3.5% on Thursday as forecast by all 18 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.
(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea held its benchmark interest rate steady for a fifth consecutive meeting as it seeks to rein in inflation while also avoiding adding pressure on an economy that faces headwinds ranging from risks of a debt crisis to slumping exports.
The central bank kept its seven-day repurchase rate at 3.5% on Thursday as forecast by all 18 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The BOK has stood pat since last raising the rate in January, and Governor Rhee Chang-yong may retain his hawkish tone when he speaks to the media shortly.
South Korea’s currency held on to earlier gains of about 1% versus the dollar after the decision.
“The status quo is the best way to go for the time being,” said Kim Sung-soo, a fixed-income analyst at Hanwha Investment & Securities Co. “We could be seeing a hold continuing at least through the first quarter of next year.”
The BOK decision to hold reflects a sense of caution among board members after more than a year of policy tightening spurred a correction in the property market, leading to higher delinquency rates related to project financing at some lower-tier lenders. Although authorities have taken steps to stabilize the sector, there remain pockets of vulnerability.
The trade-reliant economy has also been hit by weak overseas demand for South Korean products, particularly in China, where property-market woes are among a host of challenges undermining economic activity. South Korea’s exports to China fell 25.1% in July, outpacing the 16.5% decline in overall shipments.
After the meeting, the central bank released inflation and growth forecasts for the current year that were unchanged from previous estimates, saying it still expects the economy to expand by 1.4% and consumer prices to rise by 3.5%. It trimmed its 2024 GDP growth forecast to 2.2%.
Even as risks to the growth outlook persist, the BOK has been steadfast in its battle to cool price pressure as a top priority. Consumer inflation slowed to 2.3% in July, but monetary authorities expect it will accelerate back to the 3% level toward the end of the year. Household debt is also picking up again, adding to challenges for policymakers who fear heavily indebted consumers will have to cut back on spending.
Korea’s central bank will probably stick with its tight policy settings for a while yet as it seeks to encourage households to manage their debt levels, Citi Research economists Kim Jin-wook and Choi Jiuk said in a report before the decision.
What Bloomberg Economics Says...
“The BOK is concerned about an acceleration in bank loans to households - a financial stability risk - and a resurgence in inflation later this year. Strong downward pressure on the won from a record-wide rate differential with the US is another motive.”
— Kwon Hyosung, economist
Adding to the risks for the BOK is the possibility the Federal Reserve may keep its policy rate elevated for longer as the US economy chugs along with more momentum than previously expected. That’s giving the BOK another reason to keep its policy restrictive as the widest-on-record rate differential with the US weighs on the won, making imports more expensive. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is set to deliver a keynote address at the annual Fed event in Jackson Hole on Friday.
The won has been among the weakest performers in Asia this month. Its deterioration against the dollar was a key reason the BOK raised the rate at a faster-than-usual pace in the second half of last year.
There are increasing indications that the tightening cycles in many developed nations are nearing a peak if not already there. While many Fed officials see upside risks to inflation, two were open to taking a pause in July. The swaps market is pricing in no more increases.
In Europe, worse-than-expected numbers Wednesday from Germany and France prompted market bets to shift toward a pause in ECB hikes next month.
Rhee will disclose whether there were any dissenters to the latest decision at a press conference starting later Thursday morning in Seoul.
Markets will be interested in knowing how many board members favored leaving the door open to another hike by 25 basis points. At the previous meeting, all board members said they were willing to increase the rate to 3.75% if deemed necessary, in a reminder that the battle against inflation remains at the top of their agenda. Rhee didn’t disclose his preference.
