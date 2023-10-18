BQPrimeBusiness NewsBank Of Japan Steps Into Market To Slow Rising Bond Yields
ADVERTISEMENT

Bank Of Japan Steps Into Market To Slow Rising Bond Yields

The operation had no immediate impact on the benchmark 10-year yield, which earlier in the day touched 0.815%, a fresh decade high

18 Oct 2023, 7:35 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Japanese national flag flies outside the Bank of Japan&nbsp;headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, March. 8, 2023. (Photographer: Kentaro Takahashi/Bloomberg)</p></div>
A Japanese national flag flies outside the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, March. 8, 2023. (Photographer: Kentaro Takahashi/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan announced an unscheduled bond-purchase operation on Wednesday, reminding the market of its determination to slow the pace of increases in sovereign yields. 

The operation had no immediate impact on the benchmark 10-year yield, which earlier in the day touched 0.815%, a fresh decade high. Japan’s sovereign debt has faced renewed pressure amid a selloff in US Treasuries, and as traders test the BOJ’s tolerance in the lead up to a monetary policy meeting on Oct. 30-31. 

The central bank stepped into the debt market three times prior to Wednesday’s action with unscheduled operations after adjusting yield-curve control on July 28 to make the program more flexible. Some investors saw the July tweak as a move toward ending the negative interest rate policy as inflation remains above the BOJ’s 2% target.

The BOJ is likely to discuss raising its inflation projection for fiscal year 2023 and 2024 at this month’s meeting, according to people familiar with the matter. 

Bond futures trimmed a drop slightly after the announcement. The 10-year yield remained at 0.81% after declining from 0.815% before the BOJ’s announcement. The yen stayed near psychological level of 150 per dollar, trading at 149.76. 

--With assistance from Masaki Kondo.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT