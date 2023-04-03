Bank Of India Shares Gain The Most In 10 Weeks After The MCLR Hike

Shares of Bank of India Ltd. gained the most in 10 weeks after it upwardly revised its marginal cost of fund-based lending rates.

The bank revised its marginal cost of fund-based lending rates in the range of 10–40 basis points with effect from April 1, 2023. The rep-based lending rate will be marked up by 10 basis points.

Shares of the company rose 4.37% to Rs 204.3 apiece as of 11:55 a.m., compared with a 0.15% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stocks advanced as much as 4.93% intraday, the most in 10 weeks since Jan. 23.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 43.5.

Out of the 30 analysts tracking the company, 23 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 47.4%.