Bank Of India Keen On Raising Non-Interest Income Via Third Party Products, Says CEO

The Bank of India is looking to improve the sale of third-party products in an effort to ramp up its non-interest income, according to Chief Executive Officer Rajneesh Karnatak.

In the September quarter, the bank's non-interest income rose 19% year-on-year to Rs 1,688 crore, driven by a rise in commission fees and the recovery of written-off accounts.

"We have placed a lot of marketing officers for third-party products in various zones so that we are able to increase commission," Karnatak, who is also the managing director at the bank, told BQ Prime on Monday. The bank is "very cognisant" of earnings and non-interest income from the sale of third-party products, forex trading and other segments, he said.

As the bank aims for credit growth of 11–12% in the ongoing financial year, a "healthy pipeline" of Rs 70,000 crore would steer the way, according to the CEO. "Channel financing, co-lending, and pool purchases would drive credit growth of 11–12% by the end of the year... We are seeing good traction in refinancing in the power sector," Karnatak said in the post-earnings media briefing on Saturday.

Karnatak said that the unsecured lending portfolio—which constitutes 22.8% of the bank's global gross advances—is well below the threshold limit approved by the board. Besides "some retail loans in the unsecured lending book," the bank's exposure to corporates falls under the 'AA' and 'AAA' rated categories, he said.

"There are state government and central government advances that are covered under the unsecured loan book. Even though our unsecured book is just 22%, it is well secured, cash flows are there, and it is performing well," he said.

On deposits, Karnatak mentioned that full repricing has been done, owing to a cumulative rate hike of 250 basis points by the Reserve Bank of India in the last one year. This is why the Bank of India's cost of deposits jumped 27 basis points on a sequential basis to 4.49% as of Sept. 30. The cost of deposits was 3.54% in Q2 FY23.