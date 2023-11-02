Bank of England Leaves Interest Rates at 15-Year High of 5.25%

That will add to difficulties BOE staff face in gauging the impact of rate rises on the economy. Officials estimate that just under half of their monetary tightening since December 2021 has trickled through into the economy. This is being felt most keenly in housing investment, as starts on new builds have slowed. Business investment is also feeling the squeeze, the BOE said. Consumer spending tends to take longer to react, it added, though noted there had already been a slump in consumer confidence.