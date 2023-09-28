Bank Of China Sees Yuan Emerging As Global Financing Currency

Dim sum and panda bonds — yuan debts sold outside China and within the country respectively — will reach new highs of scale as the spread with the US widens, said Liu Lin, deputy general manager of investment banking at Bank of China Ltd. He estimated the issuance of offshore yuan notes will rise to a record 500 billion yuan ($68.4 billion) this year and that of panda bonds to grow 50% next year after expanding at a similar pace in 2023.