Bank Of Baroda Yet To Complete Forensic Audit On Mobile App Fraud: Official

The action, the RBI had said was based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the manner of onboarding of their customers onto this mobile application.

In the wake of the RBI directions, the state-owned lender later said it terminated the services of its chief digital officer Akhil Handa.

"We have taken action on a large set of people on the field. As far as the former chief digital officer Akhil Handa is concerned, it is a cessation of service induced by the bank and that is a termination," the bank's Managing Director and CEO Debadatta Chand had said on November 5.

Meanwhile, on the digital currency CBDC, Roy said it already has 2.5 lakh users, and the target is to on board 10 lakh by the end of the current fiscal.