Bank of Baroda Set To Raise Funds In New Round

Bank of Barod plans to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore through bond.

The lender will raise Rs 5,000 crore via tier-II bonds and Rs 10,000 crore via Infrastructure bonds, according to an exchange filing.

The bank, in a meeting held on Saturday, approved the issuance of Rs 2,000 crores Tier II/sub debt bond with the greenshoe option to raise another Rs 3,000 crores totalling Rs 5,000 crores, it said in the exchange filing.

The filing further said that bank has further decided to issue Infrastructure Bonds amounting to Rs 2,000 crores, with a greenshoe option for additional Rs 8,000 crore.

A greenshoe option grants the underwriter the right to sell investors more shares than initially planned by the issuer.