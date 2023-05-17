Bank Of Baroda Q4 Result Review: Shares Gain On Profit Beat, Analysts Bet On Growth

Bank of Baroda is well positioned to continue its growth trajectory after its fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates, according to brokerages. Some of the analysts have also raised their target price for the stock.

The state-run bank's net profit rose 168% year-on-year to Rs 4,775 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 4,034 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23. The lender's strong profit growth was driven by higher interest income, sharply lower provisions, and an improved net interest margin.

The bank's domestic gross advances for the January-March quarter grew by 16.3% to Rs 7.95 lakh crore, up from Rs 6.84 lakh crore a year earlier. Bank of Baroda's domestic deposits, on the other hand, registered a growth of 13% year-on-year and stood at Rs 10.47 lakh crore as of Q4 FY23.

Overall, brokerages have expressed confidence in the performance delivered by Bank of Baroda in the January-March quarter, with both Motilal Oswal and Emkay Global raising their target price for the stock following the results.

Shares of Bank of Baroda rose 1.42% to Rs 189.15 apiece as of 9:20 a.m., compared with a 0.07% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Of 36 analysts tracking the stock, 31 maintain a 'buy' and five suggest a 'hold', according to Bloomberg. The return potential implies an upside of 14.4% over the next 12 months.