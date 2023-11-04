Bank Of Baroda Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 28%, Beats Estimate

Bank of Baroda's second quarter profit rose, beating analyst estimates.

The lender's standalone net profit rose 28.3% to Rs 4,253 crore during the September quarter, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 4,000.88 crore.

Sequentially, the net profit rose 4.49%.

The net interest income, or core income, rose 6.4% year-on-year to Rs 10,831 crore.

Asset quality for the lender also improved with gross non-performing asset ratio falling 19 basis points to 3.32% quarter-on-quarter. Net NPA ratio also improved to 0.76% sequentially, compared to 0.78%

(This is a developing story)